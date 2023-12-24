Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

