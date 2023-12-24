IndiGG Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $17,023.20 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

