Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Volume Hits $180.33 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.46 billion and approximately $180.33 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $9.84 or 0.00022543 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00111413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00026748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 511,744,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,427,708 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

