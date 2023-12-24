Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $9.87 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and approximately $171.05 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $9.87 or 0.00022589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00108591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00026417 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 511,744,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,427,082 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars.

