Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lessened by PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 17.2% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.43 and a 200-day moving average of $372.74. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.