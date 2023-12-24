IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $229.38 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.21.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

