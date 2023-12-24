IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $229.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.