iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. 1,995,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,536. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

