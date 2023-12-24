iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Position Boosted by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

