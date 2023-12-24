iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. 12,184,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,848,730. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.29 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

