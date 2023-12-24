iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,373,180,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $90.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $90.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

