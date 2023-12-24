iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after buying an additional 325,351 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS QUAL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.70. The stock had a trading volume of 993,035 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.56. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

