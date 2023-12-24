iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 469.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 570,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 470,221 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,114,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 199.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.01 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

