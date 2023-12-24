iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after buying an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,265. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

