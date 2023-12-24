iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $172.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $174.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.47.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.