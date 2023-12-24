JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair raised JFrog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.64.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FROG

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.76. JFrog has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $25,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,041,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,003,352.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,371,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,664,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $25,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,041,371 shares in the company, valued at $198,003,352.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,741 shares of company stock worth $7,955,437. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 49.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 198,797 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 39.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 528,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,913,000 after acquiring an additional 143,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 166.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 177,382 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.