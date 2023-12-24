Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Marc Vandiepenbeeck Sells 187 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) VP Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $10,098.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,818. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE JCI opened at $56.74 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

