JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $210.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.27.

Repligen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 32.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

