JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

