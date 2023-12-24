Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.31.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
