Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.88.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

KIM stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 135.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 371,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,989,000 after acquiring an additional 644,449 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.