Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.86. 959,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,454. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

