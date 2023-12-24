Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,141,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293,109 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,466,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.39. 838,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,580. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

