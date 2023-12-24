Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Koss stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Koss has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

