Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 0.4% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Cintas by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $595.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $423.06 and a 12-month high of $597.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $538.75 and its 200-day moving average is $510.58.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

