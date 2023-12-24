Legacy Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Legacy Trust lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $376.05 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $382.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.50.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

