Legacy Trust Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Legacy Trust raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 1.2% of Legacy Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $236.99 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.29 and a 200-day moving average of $234.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

About Cummins



Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

