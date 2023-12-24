Legacy Trust Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Trust lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.4% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legacy Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $143.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $144.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

