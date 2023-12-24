Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$0.16 million during the quarter. Legend Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 98.98% and a negative net margin of 285.52%.
Legend Power Systems Trading Up 12.0 %
CVE:LPS opened at C$0.14 on Friday. Legend Power Systems has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 5.98.
Legend Power Systems Company Profile
