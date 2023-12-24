LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $19.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at LiqTech International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.