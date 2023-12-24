Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.0 million-$720.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.9 million.

Lovesac Price Performance

LOVE opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51. Lovesac has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $30.93.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.80 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.97%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc bought 88,538 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,251,521.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 557,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,180,988.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $469,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc acquired 88,538 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $2,251,521.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 557,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,180,988.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lovesac by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lovesac by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lovesac by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

Featured Stories

