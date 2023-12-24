Manifold Finance (FOLD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.07 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for about $9.31 or 0.00021579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $242,242.47 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

