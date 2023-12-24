Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 5.11.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 80.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

