Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Cut by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 1.3% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.68% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $173,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.38. 179,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,469. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $499.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

