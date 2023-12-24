McBroom & Associates LLC Acquires 877 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McBroom & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 4.1% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BA opened at $260.44 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.10 and its 200 day moving average is $214.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.