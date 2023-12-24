McBroom & Associates LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

McBroom & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises about 2.2% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 95.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 14.7% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 73.8% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 132,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

