McBroom & Associates LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

McBroom & Associates LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,084 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up 2.9% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE DKS opened at $142.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

