McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,521 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 469.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $291.70 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.