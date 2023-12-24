Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, forty-two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $352.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $353.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.85 and its 200-day moving average is $307.75. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $357.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,011,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,182 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 69,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 180.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4,788.7% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after buying an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

