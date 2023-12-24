MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Tops $190.02 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $190.02 million and $10.31 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $41.55 or 0.00095083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 37.84145659 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $8,950,555.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

