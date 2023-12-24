MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. MetLife comprises approximately 3.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,515,000 after buying an additional 578,699 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

NYSE:MET opened at $65.86 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

