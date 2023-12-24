Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $434.22 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002755 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $434.22 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 57.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,107,894,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,260,413 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,107,702,892.8400393 with 1,022,929,209.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.16665653 USD and is up 29.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $285,619,568.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

