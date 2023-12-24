Mitsubishi Stock to Split on Thursday, December 28th (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)

Shares of Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 28th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 28th.
Mitsubishi Price Performance
OTCMKTS MSBHF opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.60. Mitsubishi has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
