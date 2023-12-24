Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $148.51 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

