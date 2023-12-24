Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,655,000 after acquiring an additional 159,853 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $162.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.68. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

