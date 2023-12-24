Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 733,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.29 and a one year high of $75.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

