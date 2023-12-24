Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 1,249 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 3.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

