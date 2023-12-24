Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $231.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

