Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 170 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $408.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.74. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

