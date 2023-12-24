Morgan Stanley Boosts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$39.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.38.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$28.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$25.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities analysts expect that CAE will post 1.4389866 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

